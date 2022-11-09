© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Lansing area state legislative races: 2022 general election results

WKAR Public Media | By Karel Vega
Published November 9, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST
211022_Michigan_State_Capitol.jpg
Myesha Johnson
/
WKAR-MSU

Updated on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:00 p.m. ET

There were several races Nov. 8 for seats representing Greater Lansing in Michigan's House of Representatives and state Senate.

Below, see candidate results according to figures posted by the Secretary of State as of 4:41 p.m. Wednesday. All results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.

Winning candidates are in bold.

State Senate

State Senate District 21

DemocraticRepublican
Sarah AnthonyNkenge Ayanna Robertson
221109_anthony6pm.png
MI Secretary of State

State Senate District 22

DemocraticRepublicanLibertarianUS Taxpayers
Jordan GensoLana L. TheisJon ElgasVictoria McCasey

221109_theis6pm.png
MI Secretary of State

State Senate District 28

DemocraticRepublicanUS Taxpayers
Sam SinghDaylen W. HowardMatthew J. Shepard
221109_singh6pm.png
MI Secretary of State

State House

State House District 73

DemocraticRepublican
Julie BrixieNorm Shinkle

221109_brixie6pm.png
MI Secretary of State

State House District 74

DemocraticRepublican
Kara HopeJennifer Sokol
221109_Hope6pm.png
MI Secretary of State

State House District 75

DemocraticRepublican
Penelope TsernoglouChris Stewart
221109_Tsernoglou6pm.png
MI Secretary of State

State House District 76

DemocraticRepublican
Angela WitwerJeremy Whittum
221109_Witwer6pm.png
MI Secretary of State

State House District 77

DemocraticRepublican
Emily DievendorfJohn J. Magoola
221108_Dievendorf6pm.png
MI Secretary of State

State House District 78

DemocraticRepublican
Leah M. GrovesGina Johnsen
221109_Johnsen6pm.png
MI Secretary of State

Tags
WKAR News Election 2022Michigan House of RepresentativesMichigan SenateMichigan Legislature
Karel Vega
As managing editor, Karel Vega supervises news reporters and hosts of news programming, and is responsible for the planning and editing of WKAR's news content.
See stories by Karel Vega
Between now and Giving Tuesday, support the fact-based journalism you value with a financial contribution. Your investment keeps independent reporting available throughout mid-Michigan & beyond. Donate now to do your part to fund more local and national stories. Thank you!
DONATE