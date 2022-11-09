Lansing area state legislative races: 2022 general election results
Updated on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:00 p.m. ET
There were several races Nov. 8 for seats representing Greater Lansing in Michigan's House of Representatives and state Senate.
Below, see candidate results according to figures posted by the Secretary of State as of 4:41 p.m. Wednesday. All results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.
Winning candidates are in bold.
State Senate
State Senate District 21
|Democratic
|Republican
|Sarah Anthony
|Nkenge Ayanna Robertson
State Senate District 22
|Democratic
|Republican
|Libertarian
|US Taxpayers
|Jordan Genso
|Lana L. Theis
|Jon Elgas
|Victoria McCasey
State Senate District 28
|Democratic
|Republican
|US Taxpayers
|Sam Singh
|Daylen W. Howard
|Matthew J. Shepard
State House
State House District 73
|Democratic
|Republican
|Julie Brixie
|Norm Shinkle
State House District 74
|Democratic
|Republican
|Kara Hope
|Jennifer Sokol
State House District 75
|Democratic
|Republican
|Penelope Tsernoglou
|Chris Stewart
State House District 76
|Democratic
|Republican
|Angela Witwer
|Jeremy Whittum
State House District 77
|Democratic
|Republican
|Emily Dievendorf
|John J. Magoola
State House District 78
|Democratic
|Republican
|Leah M. Groves
|Gina Johnsen