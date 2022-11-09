Lansing area state legislative races: 2022 general election results

Updated on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6:00 p.m. ET

There were several races Nov. 8 for seats representing Greater Lansing in Michigan's House of Representatives and state Senate.

Below, see candidate results according to figures posted by the Secretary of State as of 4:41 p.m. Wednesday. All results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.

Winning candidates are in bold.

State Senate

State Senate District 21

Democratic Republican Sarah Anthony Nkenge Ayanna Robertson

MI Secretary of State

State Senate District 22

Democratic Republican Libertarian US Taxpayers Jordan Genso Lana L. Theis Jon Elgas Victoria McCasey

State Senate District 28

Democratic Republican US Taxpayers Sam Singh Daylen W. Howard Matthew J. Shepard

State House

State House District 73

Democratic Republican Julie Brixie Norm Shinkle

State House District 74

Democratic Republican Kara Hope Jennifer Sokol

State House District 75

Democratic Republican Penelope Tsernoglou Chris Stewart

State House District 76

Democratic Republican Angela Witwer Jeremy Whittum

State House District 77

Democratic Republican Emily Dievendorf John J. Magoola

State House District 78

Democratic Republican Leah M. Groves Gina Johnsen