Multiple downtown Lansing streets to close for Silver Bells in the City

Lansing’s largest outdoor holiday event returns this week, and with it, a slew of downtown street closures.

The annual Silver Bells In The City celebration officially kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday.

However, starting Thursday morning, certain streets will be closed to accommodate the festivities.

At approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, the northbound lanes of North Capitol Avenue will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street.

That will run through noon Saturday.

Many other streets near the State Capitol will be closed to traffic starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

There’s also a number of restricted parking areas in the downtown area.

The full list of closures can be found on the City of Lansing's website.

Street closures and lane reductions:

Closing at approximately 7:00 a.m. Thursday 11/17/2022 through noon Saturday 11/19/22:

Northbound, N. Capitol Avenue will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street to accommodate the Showmobile.

Closing at approximately 6:00 a.m. Friday 11-18-22 through noon Saturday 11-19-22:

Allegan Street will be closed between Washington Square and Grand Avenue for the Silver Bells Village.

Lane restriction for this activity on Allegan Street will begin West of Townsend Street.

Closing for pre-parade staging:

Washington Avenue from St. Joseph Street to Lenawee Street - 11:30 A.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Hillsdale Street from Capitol Avenue to Grand Avenue - 11:30 A.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Closed for the Silver Bells Events (Actual start times will vary, the posted times approximate)

Southbound Grand Avenue at Kalamazoo Street to Hillsdale Street – 11:30 A.M.to 9:30 P.M.

Southbound Capitol Avenue from Ottawa Street to Michigan Avenue – 3:45 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Allegan Street at S. Capitol Avenue – 3:50 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Southbound Capitol Avenue from Kalamazoo Street to St. Joseph Street – 3:55 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Washington Square from Lenawee Street to Ottawa Street - 4:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Michigan Avenue at Grand Avenue – 4:30 P.M. to 10:00 P.M.

Ottawa Street from Grand Avenue to Seymour Avenue – 5:00 P.M. to 8:15 P.M.

Washtenaw Street between Townsend St. and Grand Avenue – 4:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Lenawee Street between Capitol Avenue and Grand Avenue – 4:30 P.M. to 8:15 P.M.

Kalamazoo Street between Townsend St. and Grand Avenue – 4:30 P.M. to 8:15 P.M.

Allegan Street between Pine Street and Washington Sq. – 5:30 P.M. to 8:45 P.M

Washtenaw Street between Pine St. and Walnut St. – 5:30 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Walnut St. between Washtenaw St. and Ottawa St. – 5:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M.

Lane reductions will be in effect at the following locations of Friday, 11/18/2022:

Ottawa Street between Walnut Street and Pine Street – 12 Noon to 9:30 P.M.

Kalamazoo Street West of Grand Avenue – 12 Noon to 9:30 P.M.

Northbound Washington Ave., from W. Malcolm X St. to St. Joseph St – 11:30 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

