East Lansing brings back BOGO egift card deal for holidays

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published November 18, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST
The city of East Lansing is bringing back its buy one get one deal for downtown shopping gift cards. The offer is aimed at highlighting local businesses this holiday season.

The city partnered with the East Lansing Downtown Management Board and the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority to allocate a total of $5,000 to fund the deal.

The limited-time offer allows people to buy a Daytime, Nighttime, Anytime (DNA) eGift Card and receive an additional bonus card. The cards are accepted at 40 local businesses including downtown restaurants, stores and services.

Lizzie Fredrick is the city’s Community and Economic Development Associate. She says the cards are a great opportunity to support local.

“The past two years have been a huge success where we’ve been able to give back to downtown businesses, encouraging people to come downtown and support local, shop local and enjoy Downtown East Lansing,” Fredrick said.

The purchase of a $100 DNA card will come with a free $50 DNA card, a $50 DNA card will come with a free $15 card, and a $25 card will come with a free $5 card.

The special BOGO offer will be available on Nov. 25 while supplies last. More information can be found at the Downtown East Lansing website.

