Michigan Works! Southeast wants to increase apprenticeships in the area

Michigan Works! Southeast is launching a program to teach employers and job seekers about the value of apprenticeships. The program is called Apprenticeship Works and will be available to people in the workforce development organization’s five-county service area including, Jackson and Livingston counties.

The program seeks to connect job seekers with existing apprenticeship opportunities. Amber Collins, the business service specialist for Michigan Works! Southeast, says an apprenticeship offers training that can help a job seeker qualify for higher paying employment.

“We are working within our five county region to pull in employers as well as job seekers to help educate them about what an apprenticeship is, expectations for both employers and job seekers, and how to get involved," she said.

An apprenticeship can last anywhere from one to five years and and can help propel the employee to a higher pay grade once they've completed their training.

The program has funding available to help employers offset the costs involved in developing these kinds of trainings.

"Our goals are to just really try and educate our jobseekers as well as our employers about what an apprenticeship is and how to get involved," Collins added.