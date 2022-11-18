Winter weather descends upon mid-Michigan

The National Weather Service is warning mid-Michigan residents to pay attention to a winter weather advisory. Cold temperatures and ongoing snowfall are expected to persist through the weekend.

Courtesy / NWS Grand Rapids

Temperatures will reach below freezing this weekend around Lansing. That means snow will stick to the roads more easily, which makes it more difficult for road crews to clear the streets.

Nathan Jeruzal is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids. He said Greater Lansing should expect scattered snowfall over the next few days.

Jeruzal said drivers should be cautious when on the road. He recommends packing an emergency kit with blankets and a flashlight in case of emergencies.

"This is the first snow for many areas this season," Jeruzal said. "And that's always a little bit tricky for the roads, especially when they start becoming snow covered and slippery.”

Jeruzal said temperatures will remain cold through the weekend. He said the weather could warm up early next week, creating a chance for snow to melt.

The meteorologist urged drivers to reduce their speeds and leave a little extra time to get to their destinations.

"Go slower on those roads, because that will keep everybody safer as everybody tries to deal with this winter weather,” Jeruzal said.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until Saturday morning.