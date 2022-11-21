CATA services closed Thanksgiving Day

The Capital Area Transportation Authority will pause services on Nov. 24 in observance of Thanksgiving.

All non-campus CATA routes will end on their regular Wednesday schedule. Michigan State University routes 30, 31, 39 and Lot Link will end at 11:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day will see most services closed. That includes CATA fixed-route, Spec-Tran Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus.

“All of our services will not operate giving our bus operators and employees who work hard year round time to celebrate Thanksgiving, [and] focus on their families and their loved ones,” said Lolo Robison, CATA’s spokesperson.

Though services, including the Administrative Office, will be closed Thanksgiving Day, the Paratransit Office will take reservations by phone between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule post-holiday rides for Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride and Rural Service rides.

All CATA routes and services will resume their regular schedules on Friday.