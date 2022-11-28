Meijer offers free delivery for SNAP customers

Shoppers with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get free home delivery from Meijer Supercenter stores during the holiday season.

In October, Meijer began offering 10% discounts on fresh fruits and vegetables purchased in-store by customers eligible for the SNAP program. The move was made possible by a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program will remain in effect through the end of the year.

Now, orders made through the Meijer website will be eligible for free delivery when payment is made with SNAP benefits.

Meijer vice president of customer strategy Derek Steele says free home delivery will also be available for orders that include more than just produce.

“When customers check out, if they have a mixed basket of other goods that wouldn’t apply, they have the opportunity to put in a credit card or debit card number and pay for those separately, the same way that we would handle that in store,” Steele said.

SNAP customers will need to set up an account on the Meijer website with their EBT card to get free delivery.