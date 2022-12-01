Meridian Township opens artificial ice rink for the season

Free public ice skating has returned to Meridian Township.

The rink was installed in 2021 at the farmer’s market pavilion along Central Park Drive in Okemos.

The rink features a synthetic plastic surface on which an oil is added to simulate ice.

Meridian Township parks and land preservation superintendent Kati Adams says public skating is allowed daily from dawn until 9 p.m.

“We have about 50 pairs of skates that are just out here for the public to use and to put back on their own,” Adams said. “It’s for free, you don’t have to check them out; they’re just here for you when you come that day.”

Adams believes the rink will be a popular attraction during the holiday season.

“It’s going to be here for everybody’s Christmas break; I mean, what a great thing to do when you’re looking for some outdoor activity,” she added. “And like today, on a sunny day that’s just cold enough that makes it feel like you should be ice skating…you know, you can come on out here and use it.”

The artificial ice rink will remain open through the end of March.