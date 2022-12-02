Lansing adds private property to tree planting plan

Lansing officials will increase the number of trees planted around the city next year. A new program will include plantings on private property.

Lansing Parks and Recreation director Brett Kaschinske says the city planted 300 trees in city parks this year. In 2023, that number will grow to a total of 500 trees, with a majority going into public right-of-ways between the sidewalk and curb in front of homes and businesses.

Kaschinske says in some cases, neighborhood associations may be able to help those who want a new tree but are unable to do the maintenance work.

“If you have a community group or a volunteer group that would like to plant trees,” he said. “We have a list of individuals here that want a tree, but they’re not able to plant the tree.”

Kaschinske says city foresters will help select trees that will be suitable for each location. They’ll choose a variety of species, but there will be no evergreens. He expects the trees to cost about $150 each.

“If you take those 300 trees, we’re looking at about $45,000 for the street right of ways,” Kaschinske added. “Then, 200 trees for the parks would be about $30,000, so that’s our estimate on where the bids are going to come back.”

An application can be found on the city's website.

Homeowners will need to water and mulch the trees to foster growth.

