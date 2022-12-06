East Lansing to host open house on deer management practices

The city of East Lansing will host an open house Wednesday to invite the public to comment on its deer management program.

East Lansing has culled nearly 150 deer over the past two years.

The city also tracks deer-related vehicle accidents and monitors deer for disease.

At the open house, residents will be encouraged to take a survey rating the city’s current efforts and provide their own suggestions.

Cathy DeShambo is the director of Parks, Recreation and Arts in East Lansing.

“We want to get information from our community to say, are you noticing a difference? Have you had less conflict with deer where you live? Have you noticed fewer deer? All of those kinds of things,” DeShambo said.

DeShambo says East Lansing is planning another deer removal campaign this winter.

She says all venison harvested from those campaigns is donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

The deer management open house takes place Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

