Michigan Supreme Court rejects Antrim County election case

The Michigan Supreme Court has said “no” to hearing a challenge to the results of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election.

This is probably the final word on the lawsuit that originated in Antrim County. It’s based on unfounded allegations of fraud and misconduct. The court’s unsigned order says the justices are not persuaded there are reasons for them to review the case. That upholds decisions by lower courts.

In a concurring statement, Justice David Viviano said there’s nothing in state law that says every voter has the right to conduct their own independent audit of election results.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel cheered the decision to refuse the case.

“This order is the final word in this case on the legitimacy and accuracy of our elections. These fraudulent claims were utilized to undermine the electorate’s faith in our system of elections not just in Michigan, but nationwide,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “…Let this be the nail in the coffin for the specious claims made during the course of this case.”

Attorney Matthew DePerno argued for the challenge. He’s an election denier who went on to be the failed Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general on the 2022 ballot.