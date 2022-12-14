Meridian Township to conduct deer cull starting in January

Starting in January, Meridian Township will conduct a deer cull in an effort to control the population and enhance public safety.

Like many mid-Michigan communities, Meridian Township wants to lower the risk of deer-related crashes and property damage.

From January 1 through February 28, the Meridian Police Department will use firearms to cull the herd, working in select parks, land preserves and private property during overnight hours.

Officials say reducing the white-tailed deer population will also support biological diversity in natural areas.

About 200 deer are expected to be culled and processed, with venison donated to local food banks.