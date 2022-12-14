© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Meridian Township to conduct deer cull starting in January

WKAR Public Media | By Kevin Lavery
Published December 14, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST
deer 2.jpg
Kevin Lavery
/
WKAR
From January 1 through February 28, the Meridian Police Department will use firearms to cull the herd, working in select parks, land preserves and private property during overnight hours.

Starting in January, Meridian Township will conduct a deer cull in an effort to control the population and enhance public safety. 

Like many mid-Michigan communities, Meridian Township wants to lower the risk of deer-related crashes and property damage.

From January 1 through February 28, the Meridian Police Department will use firearms to cull the herd, working in select parks, land preserves and private property during overnight hours.

Officials say reducing the white-tailed deer population will also support biological diversity in natural areas.

About 200 deer are expected to be culled and processed, with venison donated to local food banks.

Tags
WKAR News Meridian Townshipdeer
Kevin Lavery
Kevin Lavery is a general assignment reporter and occasional local host for Morning Edition and All Things considered.
See stories by Kevin Lavery
Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE