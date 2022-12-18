© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
USPS urges customers to mail packages before the end of the weekend for Christmas Day arrival

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published December 18, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST
It's busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service with just a week to go before Christmas. To ensure a Christmas Day arrival mail your packages by December 17.

Time is running out to get holiday gifts and greeting cards in the mail, so that they arrive at their destinations by Christmas.

With Christmas Day fast approaching, it’s now the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service.

Ginger Reeder, is the supervisor at the Merritt Street Post Office in Lansing.

"If you want it there by Christmas ... [send] your priority mail by the 19th. And priority express by the 23rd," she said.

During this time, Reeder says local post offices see a 30-to-40 percent increase in customers.

“We are ready. I mean we have packing supplies; we have stamps, we have the manpower to take care of our customers," she said.

Reeder says her post office offers a drive-through service to make package and mail drop-offs more convenient for customers.

"We're very patient, in the customers that come up to the windows know that, you know, sometimes other customers forget to do things and they're very patient, they're very polite, they understand," she adds. "We don't make them go out of line and then come back in line. We just have them take care of it right here.”

Post offices will be open on Christmas Eve with regular mail also being delivered that day. The USPS has more information on local office hours at its website.

Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
