WKAR News

MSU Vet Medical Center recommends calling ahead of time before bringing pet in for emergency care

WKAR Public Media | By Megan Schellong
Published December 23, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST
Until January 2nd, the Michigan State University Veterinary Medical Center will only be accepting walk-ins that are considered an emergency.

The office is asking people to call ahead of time before bringing in their pet.

The MSU Vet Medical Center will continue to accept emergency appointments during the holidays.

But the office is urging pet owners to call ahead of time so they can assess the urgency of the situation and have staff prepared.

Doctor Kelly Meyers is the director of the Veterinary Medical Center at MSU's College of Veterinary Medicine.

She says the goal is to ensure each patient receives the best care.

"So in order to accomplish this, we sometimes need to prioritize more urgent cases. And so we might not be able to accommodate non-urgent cases or situations," Meyers said.

Meyers says an example of an urgent case would be a pet hit by a car. A non-urgent case could be a rash or bump that’s been present on a pet for a couple of weeks.

The clinic’s number for small animals, including cats and dogs is: 517-353-5420.

The MSU Vet Medical Center is located at 736 Wilson Road in East Lansing.

Megan Schellong
Megan Schellong is the local host and producer for Morning Edition on WKAR.
