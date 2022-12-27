Wednesday is the deadline to apply for East Lansing City Council

Applications to fill a vacancy on the East Lansing City Council are due no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The seat on the council is for a partial term through November of 2023.

Councilmember Lisa Babcock is leaving the seat after being elected in November to serve as a judge in East Lansing’s 54B District Court. She is expected to submit her resignation from the city council on or around Dec. 28, according to a press release from the city.

The city charter requires the council to appoint a new member within 30 days of the time of that vacancy.

To be considered for the seat, applicants must be registered voters and residents of the city of East Lansing.

Applications are available online at the city’s website or in person at the East Lansing City Clerk’s office.

City Council is expected to review applications and discuss next steps at its regular meeting on Jan. 10.

