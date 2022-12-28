© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Meridian Township distributing funds Thursday to residents affected by Knob Hill Apartments fire

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published December 28, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST
More than 30 units were burned down during the fire at Knob Hill Apartments in Okemos.

Last week, just days before Christmas, a structural fire erupted at the Knob Hill Apartments complex in Okemos. One person was killed, and more than 80 residents lost their homes and belongings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Meridian Township set up a fund to collect monetary donations for those displaced by the fire.

Frank Walsh, the township manager, says more than $100 thousand been raised through the Meridian Cares Emergency Needs Fund. Walsh adds checks will be distributed to displaced residents Thursday afternoon.

“So we've had a very successful fundraiser and incredible, and we'll be releasing those funds. And that'll be the completion of the program,” he said.

The fund can be accessed at the Meridian Township website. Donations will continue to be accepted until the end of Wednesday.

“We've guaranteed that every dollar provided to us will be provided to the victims. Absolutely, 100-percent,” Walsh said.

Faith Lutheran Church on Dobie Road in Okemos will continue to accept donations for Knob Hill residents.

