Lansing River Trail more accessible with new EZ Launch at Kruger's Landing

Kayakers and canoers of all abilities should have an easier time getting into the water at the Lansing River Trail. The city of Lansing recently upgraded the Kruger’s Landing launch site with an "EZ Launch."

The addition of an ADA-compliant EZ Launch makes Kruger’s Landing more accessible for wheelchair users.

Folks can now gradually roll themselves into the water while in a kayak or canoe by pulling on rails located on both sides of the dock.

“It has a full setup for individuals to be able to transfer all their gear and to go out into the river but still be on the dock,” Brett Kaschinske.

Kaschinske said the upgrade prevents accidents or people from getting wet when entering and exiting the water.

“This is something that allows for safe entry and safe exit for the user, and you know, beyond the universal accessibility this really makes it better for all users in terms of safety on our waterways,” he said.

Kaschinske said the new launch at Aurelius Road also allows people to go either upstream or downstream on the Red Cedar River.

The new dock is one of six similar ones located around the city, but it’s the first for the river.