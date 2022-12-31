© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Jackson’s historic Michigan Theatre plans major repairs after capital campaign

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published December 31, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST
marquee of The Michigan Theatre
Courtesy
/
The Michigan Theatre
The Michigan Theatre was the last and largest theatre built in downtown Jackson.

A historic mid-Michigan theatre is raising money to undertake some major renovations.

The Michigan Theatre in Jackson first opened in 1930 as a venue for vaudeville acts and film screenings. More than 90 years later, the theatre still shows movies and hosts live performances.

Now, the organization that runs the theater has launched a capital campaign to make improvements to the aging building, including replacing its original cooling system and redoing historic plaster work.

Steve Tucker is the theatre’s Executive Director. He says they are halfway through raising the $6 million needed for repairs.

"We already have some money that we've managed squirrel away over the years. So, we have enough money to do our ventilation system immediately," he said. "We're going to do that first."

Tucker says there are also plans to use the money to extend the stage.

"In 1930, the stages were pretty short. It's not very deep. So, we're going to bring the stage out a little bit into the floor area."

Tucker says construction will start next fall and will be finished sometime in 2024.

Tags
WKAR News Jackson
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE