Lansing announces federal community grants for 27 local agencies

More than two dozen community service organizations in Lansing have been awarded federal grants totaling nearly $2 million.

The 27 organizations received funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.

The program is designed to help local agencies recover from economic setbacks experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will pay for initiatives ranging from health care to homeless services and food assistance.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says he hopes local groups will use this one-time allocation to leverage future projects.

“We want to make sure that folks that get these dollars can put it in immediately, and then it’s on them to be able to sustain that with other grants,” Schor said. “But, it’s a one-time shot in the arm infusion of dollars to help out in these areas coming out of the pandemic.”

“So, I’m really excited about the dollars that we’re putting out…whether it’s medical and dental, whether it’s diapers and laundry, whether it’s revenue replacement for folks that lost during the pandemic,” he added. “Our folks did a great effort, so I’m excited to announce it.”

The groups receiving the most federal funding include Holy Cross Services, the Greater Lansing Food Bank and The Turning Point of Lansing.

The full list: