CADL, unionized staff reach new 4-year labor contract

File Photo / WKAR-MSU

The Capital Area District Library has reached a new four-year contract with its unionized employees.

The United Auto Workers Local 2256 represents about 150 CADL staff members.

The contract features a longevity increase for senior workers to move their pay range above new hires.

It also includes a new retirement contribution plan for part-time staff.

Mason branch head librarian and bargaining unit chairperson Heather Goupil says she’s grateful to her management team for listening to and responding to her team’s concerns.

“We wanted to bring things to the table, not issue demands.” Goupil said. “We wanted to talk about solutions, and that’s what we managed to do. I feel really excited for four years from now!”

“I was happy because we were able to address the concerns of long-term staff, and we were able to give a benefit to our part-time staff as well,” said CADL Executive Director Scott Duimstra.

The Capital Area District Library is primarily funded through a millage, which voters restored to full funding last August following two consecutive annual reductions.

