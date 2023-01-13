Women’s Center of Greater Lansing to host MLK Jr. Day of Service

womenscenterofgreaterlansing.org

The Women’s Center of Greater Lansing is hosting its first Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday.

The organization is asking for volunteers on Monday to help repaint the interiors of its building on East Michigan Avenue to make the space more therapeutic for clients.

The center provides a variety of services to women at no cost, including mental health counseling as well as closets for professional clothing, hygiene products and other personal needs.

Women's Center Executive Director Rebecca Kasen said the paint on the walls has started to peel and degrade since the organization was established in 2005. The organization researched what colors to repaint the walls in order to make the space more welcoming.

“I think this will have a significant impact on our clients and continuing with our belief that everyone should feel dignity,” she said.

Kasen added she was grateful that more than 25 volunteers have already signed up to help repaint the center on Monday. She said the improvements will help the space promote healing for its clients who are primarily low-income.

“For them to come in here and feel as if they are in any therapists office anywhere in the country and not in a place that they're receiving free services can only help their mental health,” Kasen said.