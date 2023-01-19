Lansing appeals verdict of former firefighter's hostile work environment suit

The City of Lansing is appealing the verdict of a federal case that ruled in favor of a former firefighter who alleged he faced a hostile work environment.

A jury sided with Michael Lynn Jr. in October when he claimed he faced discrimination while working as a firefighter with the city of Lansing. He was awarded $1 million in damages.

The city is calling for a new trial or for the verdict to be reconsidered. Attorneys for the city said Lynn’s legal team used hearsay testimony and the evidence does not support the verdict.

Lynn, who is Black, began working for the Fire Department in 2014. He filed a federal lawsuit in 2019 alleging a hostile work environment.

The department fired him in 2021 and said he violated city policy when he shared the cell phone number of then-police chief Daryl Green on social media. He filed a separate suit alleging retaliation, but an arbitrator this week upheld the dismissal.

Lynn declined to comment for this story and directed WKAR to speak with his attorney. WKAR was unable to reach Lynn’s attorney or city officials.