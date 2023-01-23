MSU expands menstrual product availability

Michigan State University is completing a project to add more complimentary menstruation product dispensers in buildings across its campus.

MSU began installing product dispensers in first-floor academic and residential buildings over the winter break.

In partnership with the student-led group Mission Menstruation X, the university is placing products in women’s and all-gender restrooms, as well as in men’s restrooms in buildings where there are no all-gender facilities.

MSU Residence Education and Housing Services Associate Director for Communications Bethany Balks says students say greater access to menstruation products will enhance their success and well-being.

“Sometimes they have emergency needs where they don’t realize they’re going to be menstruating and need these products, and this can really toll on their physical health, their mental health and can interrupt their education if they don’t have access to those products,” Balks said.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of January.

