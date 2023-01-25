Delayed Okemos bridge project expected to be completed in February

A delayed bridge construction project in Okemos is expected to be completed next month.

The project will replace two bridges on Okemos Road with a single span bridge that will have five lanes of traffic, along with a pedestrian walkway.

Pedestrians can walk along the Mount Hope and Okemos Road intersection. While there is still construction occurring, the push buttons are not yet operational for pedestrian use. Before the bridge opens, the traffic signal at the intersection will need to be programed as well.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as this is a very difficult construction project for everyone involved. Please drive safely through the construction zone and observe the posted detours,” Meridian Township officials said on the township’s website.

The Ingham County Road Department has been working on the project since March of 2022 but has experienced delays due to poor weather and utility relocation being behind schedule. It was originally slated to be finished last November.

The bridge wall is almost complete and all underground work regarding utilities is finished.

During construction, drivers that head Southbound down Okemos Road will be redirected to Hagadorn Road and Dobie Road.

Meridian Township officials now say the project will be finished in February, but do not have a set date, as weather is unpredictable this time of year.