East Lansing High School students stage walkout to protest school violence

East Lansing High School students walked out of their classrooms Thursday to protest what they say is an atmosphere of violence and racial tension in the school.

Students, teachers and parents say they’re worried about fights and lockdowns that are becoming more frequent.

Earlier this month, a gun was found at the scene of a fight following a boys’ basketball game.

Sophomore Marisa Serrato-Jamez says the root of the problem is the frustration that students of color feel over not getting enough support.

“We don’t have people that look like us; we don’t have people that come from the situations we do and the situations we’re currently in,” Serrato-Jamez said. “People don’t know what we go through every single day. It is a big culture divide, and it doesn’t have to be that way.”

East Lansing parent Lori Vanderbush commends the students for speaking up for their needs.

“They want mentorships, they want strong leadership, they want people coming to the school and showing them the difference between right and wrong and being for them and getting to the root cause of everything,” Vanderbush said. “That’s what their focus is.”

Shortly after the walkout, East Lansing High School experienced its second shelter-in-place this week, which lasted about 20 minutes.

On Friday, the East Lansing City Council will host a public listening session starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Hannah Community Center.

