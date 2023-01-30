Public forum on the future of Logan Square Tuesday

A public forum is planned for Tuesday to gather input on what the community would like to see in the Logan Square shopping center on Lansing’s south side.

There has been a lot of vacant space in Logan Square on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for some time.

Lansing Economic Development Corporation corridor and commercial development specialist Aurelius Christian calls Logan Square “a critical and important site for South Lansing.”

He says the Lansing Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and other entities are paying consultants to create a plan for the center’s future.

“They’re gathering the sentiments of both market data,” he explained. “But then also the qualitative input of the community and what they want to see there, what they believe would be an asset.”

Christian says the consultants will come up with a plan for Logan Square this summer.

“They’ll be designing a redevelopment scenario, so what a redevelopment project looks like at Logan Square, along with a short-term, a long-term, and even a medium-term implementation plan of what that looks like.”

Ideas can be presented Tuesday at a 6 p.m. meeting in suites located near the Subway restaurant at the intersection of South MLK Jr. Boulevard and West Holmes Road.