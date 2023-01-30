© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Public forum on the future of Logan Square Tuesday

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published January 30, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST
LOGAN CENTER SIGN COURTESY.jpeg
Courtesy
/

A public forum is planned for Tuesday to gather input on what the community would like to see in the Logan Square shopping center on Lansing’s south side.

There has been a lot of vacant space in Logan Square on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for some time.

Lansing Economic Development Corporation corridor and commercial development specialist Aurelius Christian calls Logan Square “a critical and important site for South Lansing.”

He says the Lansing Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and other entities are paying consultants to create a plan for the center’s future.

“They’re gathering the sentiments of both market data,” he explained. “But then also the qualitative input of the community and what they want to see there, what they believe would be an asset.”

Christian says the consultants will come up with a plan for Logan Square this summer.

“They’ll be designing a redevelopment scenario, so what a redevelopment project looks like at Logan Square, along with a short-term, a long-term, and even a medium-term implementation plan of what that looks like.”

Ideas can be presented Tuesday at a 6 p.m. meeting in suites located near the Subway restaurant at the intersection of South MLK Jr. Boulevard and West Holmes Road.

Tags
WKAR News Lansing Area
Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
See stories by Scott Pohl
WKAR relies on individual support to pay for the news coverage you value. Make your first monthly contribution of $7 or more towards the journalism you rely on. Donate today!
DONATE