WKAR News

Fate of early 2024 MI presidential primary date remains open

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published January 31, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
We could learn this week whether Michigan will host an early presidential primary on Feb. 27 of next year. It has to get done by Wednesday to comply with a national Democratic Party deadline. The problem is Republican National Committee rules would penalize the state Republican Party for moving up its primary date.

Democratic Senator Jeremy Moss is the bill sponsor. He says negotiations are still taking place to find a path to moving up Michigan’s primary.

“The goal of this bill is to move up the Michigan primary so that we have an early say in the process, so that our voices are amplified in choosing the next nominees for President of the United States,” Moss told Michigan Public Radio. “I think most Michigan voters on both sides of the party spectrum agree with those goals.”

“I don’t think this is a conversation of whether or not there is merit to have an early Michigan primary. It’s really more of a process – how can we land on an early date without penalizing Republican delegates?” said Moss.

The bill is the only item of business on Tuesday’s House calendar.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
