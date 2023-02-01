Michigan’s Black lawmakers plan to reintroduce police reform bills after Tyre Nichols’ death

In the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols by police officers in Memphis, Michigan lawmakers are once again looking for ways to curb police brutality.

Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate (D-Detroit) stated at a press conference Tuesday that the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus (MLBC) is ready to push reforms and that the extreme violence must end.

“No person should fear for their lives in the presence of law enforcement. No parent should answer a call to learn their child has been severely beaten by police, and then have to watch their child die because of those injuries,” said Tate.

“We’re going to have to have some hard conversations,” state senator and MLBC chair Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) said.

Tyre Nichols, a Black man, died earlier this month after video showed five police officers brutally beat him during a traffic stop. The officers are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and additional charges in connection with Nichols’ death. All five men are scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 17.

A sixth officer is on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation.

Michigan Democrats have introduced bills in previous legislative sessions to end the use of chokeholds by police, no-knock warrants, and establishing set procedures for investigating use-of-force by officers. Those initiatives never reached the governor’s desk under the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Now that the Democrats both Michigan’s House and Senate, reintroducing those initiatives means they have a greater chance of passing.

