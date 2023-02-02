© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Benson, Nessel ask Legislature for election resources

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published February 2, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST
Screenshot 2023-02-02 at 10-37-12 (WEBP Image 1760 × 1320 pixels) — Scaled (75%).png
Michigan Department of State
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel participate in a voter education town hall for students at the University of Michigan-Dearborn campus.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel want the Legislature to adopt tougher laws to help protect Michigan elections from meddling and threats.

The two officials made the request in testimony this week before the state House Elections Committee. Nessel said threats against election officials and poll workers are threats against democracy and should be automatic felonies.

“We need good people to serve in those positions and we’re not going to have good people serving in those positions if they are subject to threats against themselves or threats against their family members,” she said. It’s absolutely unacceptable.”

Nessel also said the Legislature should ban guns at polling places and where absentee ballot counting boards do their work. The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled the state’s open-carry gun law allows people to bring firearms into voting areas.

Amending the open-carry law was a non-starter under Republican control in the House and Senate. Democratic majorities in the Legislature could be more receptive.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
