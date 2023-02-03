Lansing Job fair offers clean slate for eligible ex-offenders

Van Tay Media / Unsplash

Job seekers with past criminal convictions may be able to have their records cleared at an upcoming job fair in Lansing.

People with past charges in their backgrounds are often immediately rejected by potential employers.

However, under guidelines established by the Michigan Attorney General’s office, up to two felony convictions can be expunged 10 years after sentencing or release from custody and up to four misdemeanors will be expunged seven years after sentencing.

“We’re running all your background checks,” says Hauwa Abbas with Capital Area Michigan Works, which is co-hosting the expungement job fair Monday.

“We’re going to see whatever it is from the beginning of time till the end of what you have on your record, and then we’re actually having our attorneys in the background check your eligibility.”

Abbas adds expungement can remove the barrier of being immediately rejected by an employer.

“We believe in second chances and giving grace because everyone deserves that,” she said. “You should be able to have the ability to get hired in a job that you’re qualified for and not have to worry about something you did one time stopping you from what you’re doing today.”

Abbas says some felony convictions do not qualify for automatic expungement, including DUI, domestic violence and criminal sexual conduct.

The Capital Area Michigan Works Expungement Fair takes place Monday, Feb. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the agency’s office at 2110 South Cedar in Lansing.

