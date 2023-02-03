© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

MI Senate committee holds first hearing on LGBTQ rights bill

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published February 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST
The Michigan State Capitol building as seen from Michigan Avenue on a cloudy day
Jason Gillman
/
Pixabay

A first hearing on an LGBTQ-rights bill was held Thursday before a state Senate committee in anticipation of expanding Michigan’s civil rights law for the first time in decades.

Efforts over the years to expand the 1977 law have failed. In the meantime, many local governments have adopted a patchwork of LGBTQ rights protections.

The new bill would expand Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include protections for sexual orientation and gender identity and expression. The law is already expansive, protecting against discrimination based on "religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status" in employment, housing, education, and access to public accommodations. Court decisions and the Michigan Civil Rights Commission have said those protections also extend to gender identity and sexual orientation, but Senator Jeremy Moss, the bill’s sponsor, said it’s time to enshrine them in state law.

“This has been a long journey from being unpopular and to relegating our community to be alone in these deliberations to gaining support,” he said.

Expanding the civil rights law has bipartisan support. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Legislature’s Democratic leaders say they would like to get this done this year.

Another hearing before the Senate Civil Rights, Judiciary and Public Safety Committee is planned for next week, when the bill could be voted to the Senate floor. A matching bill has also been introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Tags
WKAR News Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights ActLGBTQ rights
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Donate $5/month or more, support award-winning journalism, AND enjoy digital access to The New York Times Cooking or The Athletic as our gift of thanks, along with WKAR Passport, for streaming your favorite PBS and WKAR TV programs on your own schedule. SIGN UP TODAY!
DONATE