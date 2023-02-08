© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

New leader of Lansing's E.W. Sparrow Hospital named

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published February 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST
headshot of Margaret Dimond
Courtesy
/
Sparrow Health System

Sparrow Health System is naming a new president to lead the E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. 

Margaret Dimond will be the first woman to hold the position in the hospital’s 127-year history. 

She has a medical background that includes acute care, ambulatory and physician group experience.  She also has served in leadership positions at several Michigan healthcare institutions including as President and CEO of McLaren Medical Group.

She was a founding member of the Michigan State University Women’s Leadership Institute.  

Dimond is currently the Chief Administrative Officer of Naples Community Health Physician Group in Naples, Florida. 

She will join Sparrow in May. 

WKAR's Sophia Saliby contributed to this story.

