Whitmer to reveal budget proposal, promises expansions on family programs, education

The day before Governor Gretchen Whitmer will roll out her proposed budget, she stopped by an early childhood center in Flint Tuesday to highlight her plans for expanded spending on family programs, pre-K services and schools.

“We have families all across the state who need some more support, so that their kids can get the kind of preparation they need to be lifelong learners and long-term success,” she during Tuesday’s visit to Educare, a not-for-profit pre-kindergarten center.

She said the budget plan will include incentives for people to go into teaching, childcare and support services.

“We want to encourage people to go into these incredibly important professions—professions that have for too long been undervalued and, frankly, underappreciated,” she said. “We all now are seeing how important this is to our long-term success.”

The presentation will be made to a joint meeting of the House and Senate appropriations committees. This will be the first time her budget rollout will take place with Democratic majorities in the House and Senate.

The governor will also call for expanding Michigan’s earned income tax credit, a tax cut for most retirees and mailing out $180 rebate checks to taxpayers.

