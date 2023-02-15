CMU reacts to MSU shooting, provides self-care event

The shooting at Michigan State University is being felt around the state.

Central Michigan University staff laid out refreshments and art supplies to help the community cope with the shooting on Michigan State University's campus.

Christyna Davis, senior, attended the event. On the night of the shooting, she was at a community worship night when "everyone's phone started to blow up" with the news, she said. She learned two of her friends were victims of the shooting, and she said she's been reaching out for support from friends at CMU.

"(The university has been) really good about being here," she said. "Professors know this is hard and just allowing us to take the time that we need has been super helpful. And that the counselors and support team that CMU has is really helpful, just knowing that people understand where we’re coming from.”

Davis' friends are hospitalized but stable, she said.

For some, the shooting was like terrible deja vu. The news unsettled Andrea Roggenbuck, director of the CMU Cares program. She's an MSU alum, and she was flooded with memories of her time on the campus. But some of those memories were of the shooting at CMU from five years ago.

"A lot of our students that are attending now have also experienced shootings, situations, and lockdown drills back in their high school," she said. "We have students who are retriggered from this event in the past, and we see a lot of that more than anything coming up at this point."

The self-care event helps students cope in their own unique way, said Melissa Hutchinson, executive director of CMU Cares.

"These are extraordinary events that don't make sense and we naturally, as humans, try to make sense of things," she said. "It's hard to make sense of something like this."

People who experience trauma can feel hypervigilant and unsettled, Hutchinson said. If someone feels affected by the news, she said the best thing to do right now is to reach out to loved ones and build a support group.