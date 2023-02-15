The Spartan Strong Fund aims to bolster counseling, safety at MSU after shootings

A number of funds have been established to help those affected by the shootings at Michigan State University this week. An MSU fund aims to bolster the school's system of counseling services.

The Spartan Strong Fund website says the money raised will help address the immediate needs of students, faculty and community members impacted by the emergency.

Vice President of University Advancement at MSU, Kim Tobin, says the Spartan Strong Fund is “for the collective” at the university.

"The funds will go to help our mental health capacity building in terms of helping support counseling, safety expenses, recognition of groups of people who’ve been essential in responding to the crisis, whether it’s our first responders or others,” Tobin said.

In the first 24 hours, more than $43,000 has been contributed to the Spartan Strong Fund.

Tobin concludes that “Spartans are not only strong, they’re generous.”