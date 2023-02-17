Remaining personal items left at site of MSU shooting available at campus police building

Michigan State University’s Department of Police and Public Safety is working to return property that community members may have left behind during the shooting on campus Monday.

The FBI’s Detroit branch was on-site Wednesday and Thursday to help students, staff and faculty retrieve anything they left while sheltering-in-place at Berkey Hall or the MSU Union. Items that may have been forgotten include backpacks, phones and IDs.

Dozens of the unclaimed items are now being kept at the campus police building on Red Cedar Road.

MSU Police spokesperson Dana Whyte says people can call the department at (517) 355-222 to set up an appointment to pick up their items. They can also walk up to the building to get their things.

“We're not going to tell anyone or turn anyone away when it comes to this," Whyte said. "This is a sensitive topic, and we want to make sure that we're helping as best as we can.”

Whyte says there is no deadline for people to come back to campus and get their items. The department will hold on to the property until students and staff are ready to come get them.

“Whenever people are ready to come grab their items, they can come do so. They don't have to worry about rushing in," Whyte said. "We want them to take their time if they need some time before they return back to campus.”

With the university set to resume classes on Monday, Berkey Hall will remain closed for the rest of the semester. Officials are still deciding whether to reopen the MSU Union.