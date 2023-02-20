MSU professor who witnessed shootings in his class returns to campus

The Michigan State University professor whose classroom was the site of the deadly mass shooting last week is returning to campus for the first time since the incident.

Marco Díaz-Muñoz was teaching a class in Berkey Hall the evening of February 13 when the gunman appeared in the door and started firing.

Students Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner were killed.

Another student, Brian Fraser, was killed a short time later at the MSU Union.

Díaz-Muñoz says his first meeting back with his students won’t be about academics, but rather a time to talk and reflect.

He knows many including himself are still fearful.

“They’ll be looking over their shoulder. I will be looking over my shoulder,” Díaz-Muñoz said. “We’ll all be probably looking at the nearest exit should anything happen, but I have to do it starting today. One day at a time.”

Díaz-Muñoz says he wants to help his students reclaim a sense of safety and hope.

“Your undergraduate experience as a student; at least it was for me, was such an exciting time in my life,” he said. “And these students— my students—deserve to have that, and not let such violence deprive them of that.”

Two students injured during the shooting are now listed in serious but stable condition and a third person’s condition is reported as fair.

Two others remain in critical condition.

