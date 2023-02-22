Fundraising efforts continue for MSU shooting victims, families

As the five Michigan State University students hospitalized in last week’s shooting continue to receive medical care, several community-based fundraising efforts are proceeding.

On Wednesday, one of the students who’d previously been listed in critical condition was upgraded to serious.

Two others are in serious but stable condition, one is in fair condition and the fifth remains in critical condition.

Several authorized GoFundMe campaigns have been initiated to help offset costs incurred by the hospitalized students’ families.

One has been specifically set up to pay for food deliveries.

Other initiatives are raising money for medical expenses and ongoing treatment.

Three of the five injured students have been identified as John Hao, Lupe Huapilla-Perez and Nate Statly.

Students Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were killed in the shooting.

Fundraising efforts for their families are ongoing.

As of Wednesday, authorized Go Fund Me campaigns have raised more than $700,000.