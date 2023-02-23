© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

MSU Shooting victim released from hospital

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published February 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST
230214_Berkey
Megan Schellong
/
WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University's Berkey Hall is pictured on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, the day after a gunman killed three students on campus.

One of the students injured in last week’s shooting at Michigan State University has been discharged from the hospital.

Five injured students were admitted to Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital in critical condition last week following the mass shooting at MSU. Three students were also killed in the attack.

John Foren, a spokesperson for Sparrow, said Thursday afternoon one student has been discharged and the rest are continuing their recovery.

“So right now we have at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. We have one person in fair condition, two in serious but stable, and one in critical," he added.

Junior Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez has been identified by her family as one of the victims hurt in the shooting. In a Monday update on a GoFundMe page, her family stated that Huapilla-Perez sustained two bullet wounds and underwent surgery to remove her spleen. Her colon, diaphragm, stomach and lungs were also impacted. She has started physical therapy to regain her mobility. Huapilla-Perez is the daughter of migrant farm workers.

A 20-year-old international student from China, John Hao, was also injured in the shooting according to a GoFundMe started by his college roommate Argent Qian. Qian stated that Hao faces a long recovery after being wounded in his spinal cord. The wounds have left Hao paralyzed from the chest down. According to the page, Hao's parents traveled to Lansing from China last week to accompany him in his recovery.

MSU junior Nate Statly was identified earlier this week as the third hospitalized victim of the shooting. In a fundraiser on GoFundMe, his older brother Josh Statly said Nate remains in critical condition.

The two other victims have not been identified by Sparrow or MSU. Officials at MSU have agreed to cover all medical costs for the victims.

Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
