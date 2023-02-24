Flags return to full-staff Monday following MSU shooting

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering all U.S. and Michigan flags on public grounds in the state be raised to full-staff Monday.

Flags in Michigan have been lowered to half-staff since Feb. 14, the day after a gunman killed three students and hospitalized five others at Michigan State University. One of the wounded students was discharged this week, while the rest continue to recover.

In a statement, Gov. Whitmer thanked law enforcement, first responders and medical staff for responding to the incident.

"I know we will honor our collective responsibility to keep Michiganders safe and ensure no one has to live in fear of gun violence," Whitmer said.

MSU students returned to class this week. Many say they want to see the school invest in safety enhancements, including locks on classroom doors and building access adjustments.

Bridge Michigan reports Rema Vassar, chair of the MSU Board of Trustees, will ask the legislature for additional funding for security improvements. The State News reported that Interim President Teresa Woodruff is also advocating for support from Whitmer and other lawmakers.