Ingham Co. Register of Deeds plans event promoting expunging illegal property covenants

The Ingham County Register of Deeds office will hold an event on Monday to expunge restrictive ownership covenants from property records.

Covenants preventing the sale of property to people based on race, religion or other factors have long been illegal, but they could not be removed from deeds until legislation was signed by the governor in December.

Ingham County Register of Deeds Derrick Quinney is inviting people to the courthouse in Mason to learn what it takes to get a covenant expunged.

“There have been a few individuals who have already expressed their desire to start the process, but I mean, there’s no timelines on this or anything,” Quinney said. “It can occur at any time.”

“We have the forms to fill out,” Quinney added. “But as with everything else, we would suggest that you get with an attorney to have the information drawn up, as well as have it notarized, and then bring it to our office to record it.”

Quinney says a recording fee of $30 is required.

The restrictive covenants removal fair will be held in the rotunda of the Mason courthouse from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday.