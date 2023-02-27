Former MSU business school dean sues administrators for his removal

Former Michigan State University Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta has filed a lawsuit against several school administrators for his removal from the position.

University officials said Sanjay Gupta resigned as dean of the Broad College in August after an alleged failure to report misconduct. The lawsuit, filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, disputes those claims about Gupta’s departure from the role.

The document alleges Gupta did not violate mandatory reporting requirements and claims there were flaws in the Office of Institutional Equity's investigation into the incident. It characterizes then-Provost Teresa Woodruff's dismissal of Gupta as an involuntary resignation, alleging he was “unjustifiably removed."

The suit argues Gupta's ouster was part of a scheme to defame his character and promote Woodruff as the next university president.

"Defendants...(orchestrated) the process behind-the-scenes in an effort for Woodruff to smear and stigmatize Gupta’s good name and thereby eliminate her competitor," the lawsuit said.

Several administrators are named as defendants in the suit, including: Interim President Teresa Woodruff; Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko and former president Samuel Stanley Jr.

The lawsuit requests a trial by jury and asks the court to issue an injunction to reinstate Gupta as dean, as well as an acknowledgement his due process rights were violated and payment for damages.

Gupta's departure has been a point of contention among the MSU Board of Trustees. Former Trustee Pat O'Keefe resigned in part over concern that the board wasn't adequately addressing the former dean's dismissal. At their February meeting, board members committed to releasing an independent report it commissioned investigating Gupta’s termination.

Nancy Temple, an attorney representing Gupta, said it is her practice to decline commenting on ongoing litigation. A university spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.