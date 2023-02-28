AG urges utilities to credit customers who lost power in winter storms

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants two of the state’s largest public utilities to credit consumers who lost power during recent winter storms.

Thousands of DTE Energy and Consumers Energy customers in Michigan lost power in February during recent ice storms.

Nessel says those companies have inadequately invested in maintaining the power grid, which has made service less reliable in inclement weather.

She wants DTE and Consumers to issue credits to its customers as compensation.

The Michigan Public Service Commission regulates public utilities.

Last October, it ordered an independent review of the electric distribution system in order to “mitigate or avert future crises.”

Consumers Energy serves a large number of customers in mid-Michigan.

In a written statement, the company says “We understand the frustration of our customers and will continue working to restore each home and business impacted by last week’s ice storm. We are reviewing the customer impact and will work directly with customers on any outage credit they qualify for.”

Editor's Note: Consumers Energy is a financial supporter of WKAR.