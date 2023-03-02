© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor to explore run for 7th District seat

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published March 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is forming a Congressional Exploratory Committee to run for the state's 7th Congressional District. The move is considered the first step in announcing a formal campaign.

Democrat Elissa Slotkin currently represents the mid-Michigan district. She announced a 2024 run this week to fill retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow's seat.

Schor plans to begin raising funds and talking to residents ahead of a potential campaign launch.

“I have heard from so many people from across mid-Michigan recently asking me to consider a run for Congress. After talking to my wife and kids, I have decided to take this initial step of forming an exploratory committee in order to raise the resources and build the kind of campaign required for a competitive congressional race," Schor said in a press release sent out Thursday.

Locally, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum also hinted this week at a potential run for the 7th District seat. On Monday, Byrum solicited feedback on what people want to see from the next representative.

"I am proud of the work that I have done as Ingham County Clerk in a very tumultuous environment." Byrum's message stated. "I believe that our Democracy deserves to be defended, and the people that make it up deserve to have their voices heard. Whatever the future holds, I intend to do just that.

Slotkin’s 2022 Republican challenger, former state Senator Tom Barrett is also considering another run for the seat.

Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
