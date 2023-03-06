© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Michigan lawmakers introduce legislation to ban life sentences for those 18 and under

WKAR Public Media | By Colin Jackson
Published March 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST
prison_bars.jpg
Flickr - Ben
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

Recently introduced legislation would ban judges from handing out automatic life sentences to anyone age 18 and younger.

Instead, they would face a maximum of 60 years behind bars. They would have the possibility of parole after 10 years.

Jason Smith is the executive director of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice. He said young people have a greater ability to change than adults.

“And so when they get into trouble, you have to factor that majority difference, that developmental phase difference when deciding on what accountability looks like,” Smith said.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled last year that 18-year-olds’ brains were not developed enough to fairly sentence them to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Mandatorily subjecting 18-year-old defendants convicted of first-degree murder to a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole violates the principle of proportionality derived from the Michigan Constitution and thus constitutes unconstitutionally cruel punishment,” the court held.

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued similar rulings dealing with minors. It called for the resentencing of current juvenile lifers.

Smith said the state should focus more on rehabilitation than imprisonment for young people.

“It’s about giving young people the opportunity to make amends and be held accountable for their actions. But have the opportunity to one day be able to continue living in their community and contributing as community members,” he said.

In past years, lawmakers have introduced similar legislation to what was introduced this week. But those bills never made it to the governor, despite having some bipartisan support.

There’s no set timeline for holding a committee hearing on the measures this time around.

WKAR News
Colin Jackson
See stories by Colin Jackson
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE