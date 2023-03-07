© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Democrats promise action on gun bills at Detroit forum

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published March 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST
Guns0306-Foto-2.JPG
Rick Pluta
/
MPRN
Tawanna Rankin lost her daughter in a shooting in Detroit. Rankin spoke at a faith leaders forum to build support for gun bills in the Legislature.

Democratic lawmakers and faith leaders held a forum at a Detroit church Monday as part of an effort to build support for gun bills awaiting action by the Legislature.

Tawanna Rankin’s daughter was killed in a shooting. Rankin said she’s not sure what the answers are, but something needs to be done.

“Gun violence is never going to be obsolete, but if you start putting heavier sentences to people who murder or use guns illegally maybe that will change the view of someone picking up a gun,” she said.

The Oxford and Michigan State University fatal shootings have created a sense of urgency in the Legislature, House Speaker Joe Tate told the group.

“This is going to get done,” said Tate as the small crowd cheered him on. “This is going to get done.”

Tate said bills to require universal background checks for gun purchases, locking up guns when not in use, and extreme risk protection orders are on the Democrats’ short list.

“But we view these as kind of a foundation,” he said, “as a start to ensure that we are reducing gun violence in the state of Michigan.

Tate said that includes addressing suicides, which are the most common gun deaths in the state. House and Senate committee hearings are already underway with no specific timeline to vote on the bills, but that could happen as soon as this week.

WKAR News
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE