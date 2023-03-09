Next round of snow arrives in mid-Michigan Thursday evening

Up to six inches of snow are expected in mid-Michigan by late Friday afternoon.

The snow will begin in the Lansing area sometime before 9 p.m. Thursday, with two to three inches expected.

Another three inches of snow is forecast for Friday, with the system ending by early afternoon.

Meteorologist Mark Sekelsky with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids says the snow may have the greatest impact on the Friday morning commute.

“We’ll have an area of snow spreading in during this evening, and the snow will persist tonight and then gradually wind down during the day tomorrow,” Sekelsky said. “People should plan on extra time to reach their destinations.”

Sekelsky says this storm will create wet, slushy road conditions, but is not expected to produce freezing rain.

