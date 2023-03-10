Gun rights supporters plan nonpartisan protest at State Capitol

Second Amendment advocates in Michigan are planning a protest against firearm restrictions outside the State Capitol in Lansing this weekend. The organizer wants the event to remain nonpartisan.

Last month’s deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University has spurred many Democratic lawmakers into action. They’ve introduced legislation to implement universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders and safe storage requirements in an effort to curb gun violence.

The House of Representatives approved background check legislation and sent it to the Senate on Wednesday.

As state Democrats push the bills through the legislature, protest organizer Daniel Karcher said many of the proposals go too far.

Karcher, who said he identifies as an Independent, said support for gun rights is often skewed toward conservatives. He hopes Saturday’s demonstration will change that perception by avoiding a partisan agenda.

“There are people from all different sides, all different walks of life, all different everything, that have chosen a gun to defend themselves,” he said. “By enacting this legislation, you are hurting these people that you’re claiming to protect.”

Karcher is encouraging attendees at the protest to focus on gun legislation and avoid discussing other political issues.

“I’m trying to illustrate the fact that the Second Amendment is for everyone and that it shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” he said.

While Karcher doesn’t agree with most of the proposals that have been introduced, such as red-flag laws, he is supportive of a tax break bill to increase gun safety. He added he would also support a safe storage law if it applied only to gun owners with children.

Protestors plan to gather on March 11 on the Capitol lawn at noon.