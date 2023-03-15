At State of the City, Schor highlights growth in Lansing, announces park to be named after Stabenow

In his fifth State of the City address, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor took a victory lap to celebrate signs of progress in the city.

Tuesday evening’s speech at Lansing’s Everett High School was the first to be delivered in-person since 2019.

Schor, a father of one graduate and one current student at Everett, acknowledged the community has faced upheaval due to the coronavirus pandemic and recent incidents of gun violence. He asked for a brief moment of silence to recognize the shooting at Michigan State University last month.

The mayor said he's "proud to report that the state of our city is great" and that he's excited to see the growth that’s occurring across Lansing. Referencing a phrase he coined in his first address in 2018, he said "I still believe Lansing's time is now."

“We have so much going on in every corner of Lansing," Schor said. "New and rehabbed housing, economic development, public safety investments, business growth, support for social services, park improvements, and ensuring residents get what they want and need from city government.”

He placed a particular emphasis on advancements in safety and resident services, including the launch of a non-emergency 311 service phone line. Schor also highlighted new housing projects and business partnerships, adding their close proximity makes neighborhoods more walkable and generates economic activity.

The mayor said the city is working to improve safety in its neighborhoods. He said the city will improve road safety by rolling out new radar speed signs to warn drivers and stepping up enforcement. He also touted a new public safety complex voters funded last year that will house Lansing’s police and fire departments and provide upgraded equipment.

Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU Schor holds up a sign for the renamed Debbie Stabenow Park.

Towards the end of his speech, Schor announced a park in Lansing will be renamed to honor U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Washington Park in South Lansing will be renamed to Stabenow Park after the senator, who announced she plans to retire at the end of her term in 2024. The park will also see a new playground and other renovations.

Schor played a short video message from Stabenow and praised her years of service to the state. He said she deserves recognition.

“Recently I was in another city and there was a park named after a former U.S. Senator," Schor said. "And it got me thinking, 'why isn't there something here named after Michigan's first female senator?'"

Washington Park is expected to be renamed in the coming weeks. The city plans to invite Stabenow to a reception there later this year.