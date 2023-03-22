Additional MSU shooting victim discharged from hospital

Another victim hospitalized following last month’s shooting at Michigan State University has been discharged. One victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Five students were admitted to Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital in critical condition last month following the mass shooting at MSU. Three students were also killed in the attack.

Sparrow spokesperson John Foren said Wednesday one victim remains hospitalized.

“So we've discharged the fourth. This was the patient who was in fair condition," he said.

Foren adds the hospitalized student remains in critical condition.

"So at this point, we have one victim remaining at Sparrow and that person is in critical condition," he explained.

Three of the five injured students have been identified as John Hao, Lupe Huapilla-Perez and Nate Statly via fundraisers through GoFundMe.

MSU has committed to covering the healthcare costs of all five students.